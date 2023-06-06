Forever Family: Meet Giizselle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we want to bring you the story of a young girl who has been waiting for a home for a long time.

Giizselle really needs a home and someone to love and care for her and be her Forever Family.

Giizselle is 11 and in the third grade.

“She’s very affectionate and silly, she loves to play,” her child advocate said. “She likes to play outside, loves being outdoors, and she loves playing in water. Particularly likes to swing and rock in a rocking chair. She’s a very affectionate kid that has a lot to offer, she loves to cuddle, loves to play with people, she loves to be around just other people.

“We would love to see Giizselle with a family that can just love her and support her and meet her where she is. She’s just a really great kid and we’ve loved working with her and we just really want to find her a good family.”

She also said that Giizselle likely would benefit from having at least one stay-at-home parent because she has various appointments.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

