Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Forever Family: Meet Giizselle

Forever Family: Meet Giizselle
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we want to bring you the story of a young girl who has been waiting for a home for a long time.

Giizselle really needs a home and someone to love and care for her and be her Forever Family.

Giizselle is 11 and in the third grade.

“She’s very affectionate and silly, she loves to play,” her child advocate said. “She likes to play outside, loves being outdoors, and she loves playing in water. Particularly likes to swing and rock in a rocking chair. She’s a very affectionate kid that has a lot to offer, she loves to cuddle, loves to play with people, she loves to be around just other people.

“We would love to see Giizselle with a family that can just love her and support her and meet her where she is. She’s just a really great kid and we’ve loved working with her and we just really want to find her a good family.”

She also said that Giizselle likely would benefit from having at least one stay-at-home parent because she has various appointments.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Apartments near the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in Wilmington
Man hospitalized after shooting in Wilmington; police investigating
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer

Latest News

A Juneteenth celebration at the Cameron Art Museum in 2022
Community invited to events for Juneteenth Festival Week
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Williams Township School teacher hopes to get cards, handwriting books for students
The Town of Wrightsville Beach
Tickets on sale now for Taste of Wrightsville Beach
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC, Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC partnering to offer culinary scholarship