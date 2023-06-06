First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For Tuesday and Wednesday, your First Alert Forecast features warmer temperatures. Expect daily highs mainly in the middle and upper 80s; a couple of mainland spots may get a notch or two higher while Cape Fear beaches ought to be a few degrees cooler.

You may notice an uptick in humidity; some of this moisture will roll into some modest shower and storm chances, like 20% Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, and 50% Wednesday night. The risk for severe weather is marginal and mainly relegated to isolated damaging wind gusts.

On the tropical weather front: a disturbance near the Azores Islands, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, carries low odds for tropical or subtropical storm development within the next two to seven days. This feature would pose no threat to North America in any case.

