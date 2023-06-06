Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: warmer, muggier

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Jun 5, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For Tuesday and Wednesday, your First Alert Forecast features warmer temperatures. Expect daily highs mainly in the middle and upper 80s; a couple of mainland spots may get a notch or two higher while Cape Fear beaches ought to be a few degrees cooler.

You may notice an uptick in humidity; some of this moisture will roll into some modest shower and storm chances, like 20% Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, and 50% Wednesday night. The risk for severe weather is marginal and mainly relegated to isolated damaging wind gusts.

On the tropical weather front: a disturbance near the Azores Islands, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, carries low odds for tropical or subtropical storm development within the next two to seven days. This feature would pose no threat to North America in any case.

Your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

