Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Final recipient of first ‘Remember Carly Rae’ scholarship announced at ceremony

The final recipient of the first Carly Rae Baron scholarship was announced during the Mosley...
The final recipient of the first Carly Rae Baron scholarship was announced during the Mosley Career Readiness Academy graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 5.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The final recipient of the first ‘Remember Carly Rae’ scholarship was announced during the Mosley Career Readiness Academy graduation ceremony on Tuesday, June 5.

Jocelyn Garnica-Lopez of Ashley High School, who will be attending UNCW, was one of nine students awarded the $1000 scholarship from the Alex Highsmith Family Foundation and Baron Family. The founder of the foundation says their goal is to award a student from each school in New Hanover County the scholarship.

“What we look for in that is a good person, a person who cares about others and enjoys school and we really feel this can help them at the next level. Yeah, academics are involved and academics are a part of it but it’s not the majority so it’s a combination of a lot of things,” Alex Highsmith said.

The scholarship is named in honor of Carly Rae Baron, who attended Ashley High and sadly lost her life in a fatal shooting in October 2020.

“Knowing her and knowing her family makes it that much more important. I know she was a beautiful young lady inside and out and to be able to do this and keep her name and memory alive is just, there are no words for it,” Smith said.

The scholarship was awarded to students from three NHC schools last week, including Laney, Issac Bear Early College, and Wilmington Early College.

“It’s not really fair to just give it to Ashley (students). I knew a lot of other students who went to Myrtle Grove with her, at Hoggard, at New Hanover, she had friends at Laney so let’s just make this something we share for the county. It also helps keep her name alive that much more,” Smith said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Suspect in Walmart
Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart
Mary Vigue
Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue charged with DWI
Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer

Latest News

Kristina Colsch
Wilmington police searching for runaway juvenile
Sunset Beach Police Department
Former Sunset Beach police officer accused of sexual harassment, coercion
Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Town of Leland
Leland announces traffic delays due to crews striping roads