Community invited to events celebrating Juneteenth in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A pageant, parade and festival are set to be held in celebration of Juneteenth in Columbus County.

On Friday, June 16, the Columbus County Miss Juneteenth Pageant is set to take place at the Brown Street Station Event Center in Chadbourn.

Admission is $10, and categories include ages 3-5, 6-9, 10-12, 13-16 and rising senior. Anyone looking for more information is asked to contact Shelle Blanks at (910) 207-8982.

On Saturday, the Juneteenth Parade is being hosted by the Columbus County Juneteenth Committee in downtown Whiteville at South Madison Street at 10 a.m. You can sign up to take part in the parade and/or as a vendor online.

After the parade, a lunch on the lawn is set for 11:30 a.m. at the N.C. Science Museum in downtown Whiteville. Guests are asked to dress to impress for the luncheon, and anyone with questions about the lunch is asked to call Blanks at (910) 207-9892.

Then on the holiday itself, Monday, June 19, the Columbus County Juneteenth Festival is set for noon to 6 p.m. at the Columbus County Fairgrounds. The festival will feature music, dance, food, games, bingo, a bounce house, a spades tournament and more. Admission is free to the festival.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.