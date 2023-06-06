Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Williams Township School teacher hopes to get cards, handwriting books for students

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Williams Township School is hoping to get alphabet cards and handwriting books for her students through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Reading and writing are the foundations for all other subjects. We are requesting items to help improve those skills,” Mrs. Butler said. “Magnetic word wall word cards will be used to build sentences. Alphabet cards will be used for letter recognition and building words. The handwriting books will help develop good penmanship and proper letter formation. The read aloud books will be shared during whole group.”

Mrs. Butler needs $271. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the items and have them delivered to the school.

If you would like to make a donation, click here.

