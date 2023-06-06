CFCC, Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC partnering to offer culinary scholarship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina are partnering to offer scholarships for a 10-week “Culinary Fundamentals” course, according to a release from the college.

Eight people will be chosen to receive the scholarship, which will cover:

The full cost of registration and fees

A uniform

A knife kit

Weekly stipend of $200 and a food box, containing fresh produce and non-perishable foods

“I am excited to announce our new partnership with the Food Bank, fostering a collaboration that goes beyond nourishing bodies, but also nourishing minds and futures,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “This innovative alliance will provide vital sustenance for individuals in need and create opportunities for job training, scholarships, stipends, and a comprehensive support system.”

Two ten-week courses will be offered, with the first running from July 10 to Sept. 14 and the second running from Oct. 2 to Dec. 14. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

“The partnership seeks to provide individuals who are unemployed, under-employed, justice-involved, and/or food insecure with an opportunity to learn fundamental skills and techniques needed to have a successful career in the food industry. The class will occur in the new, state-of-the-art commercial kitchen at the nCino Hunger Solution Center at 1000 Greenfield Street in Wilmington,” the CFCC release adds.

Those interested are asked to contact Rosemary Guendner, CFCC workforce training coordinator, at rcguendner@cfcc.edu.

“We know that building solutions to end hunger isn’t just about food; it’s about partnering to invest in people and communities,” said Ashley McCumber, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina. “We’re thrilled to work with the amazing team at Cape Fear Community College and the dedicated students there to build bridges and make investments that allow North Carolinians to thrive.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.