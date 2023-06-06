CCMF Guide: What you need to know about road closures, parking, rideshare location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the biggest events of the summer season will be kicking off on Thursday.

Thousands of country music fans will descend upon the Grand Strand for the Carolina Country Music Fest to hear music from big names like Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and Brooks and Dunn.

Below you will find information on road closures, transportation information and other policies implemented at CCMF.

ROAD CLOSURES

Some road closures are already underway as crews put the final touches on the CCMF stages.

Eighth Avenue North Beach Access

Closure: 8 a.m., Sunday, June 4

Reopens: 5 p.m., Monday, June 12

Ocean Boulevard, Between Eighth and Ninth Avenues North

Closure: 8 a.m., Monday, June 5

Reopens: 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 13

Eighth Avenue North, One westbound lane and parking spaces

Closure: 8 a.m., Monday, June 5

Reopens: 12 p.m., Tuesday, June 13

Eighth Avenue North, All lanes from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

Closure: 8 a.m., Wednesday, June 7

Reopens: 12 p.m., Monday, June 12

Ninth Avenue North, Eastbound lane from Kings Highway to Ocean Boulevard

Closure: 6 a.m., Wednesday, June 7

Reopens: 12 p.m. Monday, June 12

Chester Street, Between Seventh and Eighth Avenues North

Closure: 8 a.m., Thursday, June 8

Reopens: 12 p.m., Monday, June 12

RIDESHARE INFO FOR RIDERS AND DRIVERS:

Rideshare pick-up and drop-off will be on Chester Street between Mr. Joe White Avenue and 12th Avenue.

Chester Street rideshare traffic will flow southbound on Chester to the drop-off/pick-up area.

All ride-share traffic will exit onto Mr. Joe White Avenue.

PARKING SHUTTLE

Parking pass holders can park their cars at the old Myrtle Beach Mall lot at 2400 North Oak Street.

Parking shuttles will run continuously throughout the day. The pick-up and drop-off will be next to the parking deck at the corner of 8th Avenue North and Chester Street.

WHAT CAN YOU BRING INTO CCMF

You are allowed to bring your phone, sunscreen, approved bags, blankets and festival flags without metal or wooden poles.

Below are the approved bags:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or smaller)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the fest with one of the clear plastic bags.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

