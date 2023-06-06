Carolina Beach police K9 receives donated body armor

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - K9 Zoe of the Carolina Beach Police Department was donated a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest is embroidered with the sentiment ‘In memory of Kelly Klotzer’ and was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Kristen Klotzer-Daigle.

The body armor is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified, and it is one of 5,077 vests that Vested Interest has provided in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

For more information, volunteer opportunities, or events, you can visit their website here or call 508-824-6978. Any donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

