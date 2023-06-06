Senior Connect
Canadian wildfire causing air quality issues throughout NC

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NCDEQ Air Quality forecast for Wednesday, June 7
NCDEQ Air Quality forecast for Wednesday, June 7(NCDEQ)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality announced that a code orange air quality action day will take effect for southeastern North Carolina at midnight on Wednesday, June 7.

The code orange advisory means that the air will be unhealthy for certain groups and is currently set to be in effect until midnight on Thursday, June 8. As of Tuesday, air quality in southeastern North Carolina is rated at code yellow.

During a code orange alert, older adults, children, active people and people with heart or lung disease may experience health effects, and the NCDEQ recommends limiting prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

“Smoke from Canadian wildfires already entrenched over North Carolina will continue to be an issue due to the meteorological setup. The main plume of enhanced fine particulate values will continue to drift southeastward across the state and mix down to the surface. Although the overhead plume appears to begin dissipating over the northern portion of the state throughout the day, cloud cover that will develop over this same region will likely trap the elevated PM values already at the surface by reducing mixing,” states an announcement from the NC Air Quality Forecast Center.

In the northern Coastal Plain, Piedmont and northern Mountain regions of North Carolina, a code red air quality action day has been declared, meaning the air is unhealthy for everybody.

You learn more on the NCDEQ Air Quality Portal.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

