Wilmington Fire Department hiring for recruit academy

Wilmington Fire Department Engine 1, introduced in a roll-in ceremony on Monday, May 15
Wilmington Fire Department Engine 1, introduced in a roll-in ceremony on Monday, May 15(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is accepting applications for its 2024 Recruit Academy from now until July 9.

“Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and demonstrate a strong work ethic, responsibility, determination, and teamwork. Firefighting experience and/or specialized fire education are not required to apply. Successful applicants will learn all the knowledge necessary during the six-month Recruit Academy, during which the recruits are paid. Upon completion of the academy, recruits are transferred to shift and work 24-hours on a rotating schedule,” states an announcement from the WFD.

The WFD says that benefits include job security, group health and life insurance, N.C. local government retirement, a 401K, paid holidays, paid vacation and sick leave, and tuition reimbursement.

“I think it’s important for people to view being a firefighter as an opportunity. You think of firefighters as being these big, burly men with salt and pepper facial hair, and nowadays, that view is changing,” said Firefighter Dani Tridico. “It’s important for us to have all types of people on the line, and it’s important for you to view it as an opportunity. If you want to help people, this is a great way to do it.”

The department notes that the Firefighter/EMT (recruit) position is entry level, and that the application is entirely online. You can learn more on the WFD website.

