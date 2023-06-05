United Way, Healing Place team up to host Recovery Live: Healing in Harmony concert

Senior Connect
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United Way of the Cape Fear Area (UWCFA) and The Healing Place of New Hanover County (THPNC) are teaming up for the Recovery Live: Healing in Harmony concert and community resource fair.

The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the outdoor courtyard at The Healing Place (1000 Medical Drive in Wilmington).

“This free, family-friendly event is a celebration of resilience, healing, and the power of community support,” a news release from the organizers stated. “Attendees will enjoy an incredible three-performance musical lineup: a local Hawaiian band, Mike Teg, and General Assembly.

“Additionally, a community resource fair will highlight local organizations and service providers offering information and support related to housing, addiction and more. This event is outdoors so families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the festival.”

The event also will feature the presentation of six awards “celebrating the organizations that have made a significant difference in improving lives and strengthening our community.”

