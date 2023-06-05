UNCW siren tests set for June 6-8

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is set to test its alert systems from June 6-8.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6-7, the university plans to sound the sirens in short bursts with a “growling” noise and/or with messaging from the sirens.

At noon on Thursday, the school plans to do its quarterly full volume test along with activation of other alerting tools. Other emergency notification tools include the UNCW homepage and social media, campus emails, UNCWAlert text messages and calls and pop-up notifications on university computers.

“UNCW has three active campus locations in New Hanover County – S. College Road (main campus), Myrtle Grove (Center for Marine Studies) and Wrightsville Beach. To protect students, faculty, and staff at these locations, the UNCW siren will sound the alert tone for a tornado warning affecting any part of New Hanover County. The alert tone will sound every 30 minutes while the warning is active. An all-clear tone will sound when the warning is over,” an announcement from UNCW states.

Students, faculty and staff will receive text alerts and phone messages. Parents, families and others who have signed up for emergency text alerts will get the alert as well. You can sign up for the alerts online.

“The UNCW Office of Environmental Health and Safety, University Police and the Office of University Relations routinely test the UNCWAlert system to familiarize the campus community with emergency notification procedures as well as for system maintenance,” the announcement continues.

