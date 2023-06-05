Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW siren tests set for June 6-8

UNCW
UNCW(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington is set to test its alert systems from June 6-8.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6-7, the university plans to sound the sirens in short bursts with a “growling” noise and/or with messaging from the sirens.

At noon on Thursday, the school plans to do its quarterly full volume test along with activation of other alerting tools. Other emergency notification tools include the UNCW homepage and social media, campus emails, UNCWAlert text messages and calls and pop-up notifications on university computers.

“UNCW has three active campus locations in New Hanover County – S. College Road (main campus), Myrtle Grove (Center for Marine Studies) and Wrightsville Beach. To protect students, faculty, and staff at these locations, the UNCW siren will sound the alert tone for a tornado warning affecting any part of New Hanover County. The alert tone will sound every 30 minutes while the warning is active. An all-clear tone will sound when the warning is over,” an announcement from UNCW states.

Students, faculty and staff will receive text alerts and phone messages. Parents, families and others who have signed up for emergency text alerts will get the alert as well. You can sign up for the alerts online.

“The UNCW Office of Environmental Health and Safety, University Police and the Office of University Relations routinely test the UNCWAlert system to familiarize the campus community with emergency notification procedures as well as for system maintenance,” the announcement continues.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Suspect in Walmart
Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart
Mary Vigue
Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue charged with DWI
Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game
Brian Allen, former principal of Surf City Elementary School (pictured on the right)
Surf City Elementary Principal moves to Burgaw Middle School

Latest News

Community invited to meet adoptable cats and dogs, support spay and neuter initiatives at ‘Pet-Ultimate Happy Hour’
The Pender County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located in Burgaw
Pender County Humane Society to hold ‘Fill-the-Van’ donation event
The Hop Yard in Wilmington
Community invited to meet adoptable cats and dogs, support spay and neuter initiatives at ‘Pet-Ultimate Happy Hour’
Big Something and Doom Flamingo are set to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on August 12.
Big Something and Doom Flamingo to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater