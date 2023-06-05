Senior Connect
Two SC cats named finalists in ‘Wacky Pet Names’ contest

Sir Woodrow Agustdus Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire (left) and Green Bean Catserole (right)
Sir Woodrow Agustdus Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire (left) and Green Bean Catserole (right)(Nationwide)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two cats from South Carolina have been nominated for Nationwide’s “Wacky Pet Names” celebration.

Each year, Nationwide hosts a public vote to decide the most imaginative names among the pet insurance leader’s recently enrolled pets and two cats from the Upstate are in the running.

Green Bean Catserole and Sir Woodrow Agustdus Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire are both from South Carolina.

Owner Brianna B. said Green Bean Catserole was named after a “Friendsgiving” potluck in 2019.

Like her namesake dish, Bean has a crispy exterior that hides her softer personality. “She’s got this tough guy attitude, which cracks me up, because she’s this teensy tiny cross-eyed thing… but she’s also really sweet and cuddly,” Brianna said. “She’s a total momma’s girl. She plays and purrs and chirps.… I love that she can be both tough and sweet.”

Sir Woodrow Agustdus Scuttlebooty the Third, Esquire’s owner Sara R. said it took her three weeks of living with the cat before she could think of a name.

“It all started with his habit of scuttling about sideways like a crab,” Sara said. “I called him a ‘little scuttlebutt’ as a place holder. My 8-year-old son was scandalized by the inclusion of a ‘bad word’ in the name, even after I explained it was a real word meant for gossip … so we settled on a more kid-approved ‘Scuttlebooty’ to describe his actions.”

Sara said she decided to include some references that connected with her family and their favorite things. “We considered Woodrow, our grandfather’s middle name … and Agustdus, based on our favorite fast-talking South Korean rapper,” she said. Add a “third” and “esquire” to elevate the name to “extra fancy” status, and a delightfully wacky name was created. “His personality is very present in every part of his name,” she adds.

Voting is open Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, June 13.

You can view the other nominees here.

