Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Staff finds vandalism at Ogden Park men’s restroom

Staff at Ogden Park found vandalism in a men's restroom
Staff at Ogden Park found vandalism in a men's restroom(New Hanover County Parks and Gardens)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - County employees at Ogden Park were greeted by vandalism in the men’s restroom near the playground recently, according to New Hanover County Parks and Gardens.

“At Ogden Park, staff found the glass block in the men’s restroom near the playground smashed,” states a social media post from Parks and Gardens on Monday, June 5.

The county asks anyone who sees someone doing something they shouldn’t be doing to call it at (910) 798-7620 or to find a park employee.

“We would really appreciate it and our park deputies are on hand to assist us in apprehending them,” the post continues.

This is the second men’s restroom to be vandalized recently at a local park. A restroom at Long Leaf Park was closed on May 31 due to vandalism.

Bathroom closure at Long Leaf Park due to vandalism
A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park
Staff at Ogden Park found vandalism in a men's restroom
Staff at Ogden Park found vandalism in a men's restroom(New Hanover County Parks and Gardens)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Suspect in Walmart
Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart
Mary Vigue
Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue charged with DWI
Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game
Brian Allen, former principal of Surf City Elementary School (pictured on the right)
Surf City Elementary Principal moves to Burgaw Middle School

Latest News

Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
Local Government Commission to review financing for Thermo Fisher building purchase
Seven years after he was exonerated, Johnny Small discusses life before, during and after prison
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I swear on my life I didn’t do it’: Man exonerated after 28 years in prison for murder speaks for first time
UNCW
UNCW siren tests set for June 6-8
Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews