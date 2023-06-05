Staff finds vandalism at Ogden Park men’s restroom

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - County employees at Ogden Park were greeted by vandalism in the men’s restroom near the playground recently, according to New Hanover County Parks and Gardens.

“At Ogden Park, staff found the glass block in the men’s restroom near the playground smashed,” states a social media post from Parks and Gardens on Monday, June 5.

The county asks anyone who sees someone doing something they shouldn’t be doing to call it at (910) 798-7620 or to find a park employee.

“We would really appreciate it and our park deputies are on hand to assist us in apprehending them,” the post continues.

This is the second men’s restroom to be vandalized recently at a local park. A restroom at Long Leaf Park was closed on May 31 due to vandalism.

Staff at Ogden Park found vandalism in a men's restroom (New Hanover County Parks and Gardens)

