Pender County Humane Society to hold ‘Fill-the-Van’ donation event

The Pender County Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located in Burgaw
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society is set to hold a ‘Fill-the-Van’ donation event on Tuesday, June 6.

The event will support the society’s goal to establish a pet food pantry in Pender County, according to the PCHS.

The Fill-the-Van event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hampstead Women’s Club at 14435 Hwy 17 in Hampstead.

The PCHS’s monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and anyone interested in learning more is invited to come by. The group is also actively seeking board members.

