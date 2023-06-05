Oak Island Fire Dept. battling large house fire
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is battling a large house fire on NE 41st St.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Town officials say the scene is still active as of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
It is not clear if there are any injuries or if any other properties are impacted by the flames.
This is a developing story. WECT will provide updates as they become available.
