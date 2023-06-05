Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Oak Island Fire Dept. battling large house fire

Oak Island house fire.
Oak Island house fire.(Lorry Yednak)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department is battling a large house fire on NE 41st St.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Town officials say the scene is still active as of 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

It is not clear if there are any injuries or if any other properties are impacted by the flames.

This is a developing story. WECT will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Vigue
Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue charged with DWI
Suspect in Walmart
Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart
Sun Country Airlines arrives at ILM in Wilmington after a flight from MSP near Minneapolis-St...
Sun Country Airlines celebrates first flight between ILM and Minneapolis-St Paul
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight
Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game

Latest News

Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game
Suspect in Walmart
Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart
Pender County emergency alert system.
Pender Emergency Management urging residents, visitors to sign up for new emergency alert system
Local health department working to connect residents with financial assistance programs