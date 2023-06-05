Nick Paquette chosen to be new Pender High School principal

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Education has appointed Nick Paquette as the new principal at Pender High School, per an announcement on Monday, June 5.

“I am honored and excited to serve as principal of Pender High School. I believe that each student deserves a quality education that prepares them for a positive impact on our local community and beyond.” Mr. Paquette said. “In my role as principal, I am committed to aligning resources and removing barriers such that a culture of excellence defines our school within the greater community.”

Paquette recently served as principal at E.E. Waddell High School. Over a career spanning 15 years, he has had six years of experience as a high school teacher, four years as an assistant principal and five years as a principal in two North Carolina districts.

Paquette was also the 2023 recipient of the K-12 Innovation in Education Award.

