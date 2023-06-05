New Hanover County approves budget with half-cent property tax rate decrease

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners passed its fiscal year 2023-2024 recommended budget on Monday, June 5.

The budget includes a half-cent property tax decrease, meaning the county will have a rate of 45 cents in the coming fiscal year.

According to the county, the final approved budget will be published in the coming weeks, but you can find highlights from the recommended budget here.

Commissioners also approved several appropriations from the county’s General Fund revenues, including:

$100,000 to the Arts Council of Wilmington/New Hanover County to support arts-driven economic development

$27,300 to the Cape Fear Council of Governments Continuum of Care for Homelessness to work towards helping people without homes

$4,500 to Cape Fear Resource Conservation and Development to support assessments and projects for local stormwater systems and watersheds.

$28,000 to Cucalorus Film Foundation in support of filmmakers, performers and other artists in the film industry

$5,000 to Friends of Fort Fisher in support of lectures, reenactments and other activities that attract visitors

$75,000 to Genesis Block Labs, LLC to support minority-owned firms, entrepreneurs and underserved business networks

$197,652 to the Greater Wilmington Chamber of Commerce for business retention, expansion and recruitment

$5,000 to the Highway 17 Transportation Association in NC, Inc., to support government relations with state and federal officials and tell the public about the benefits of transportation investments.

$20,313 to the Southeastern Economic Development Commission in support of project development to solicit funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

$20,000 to The Southeastern Partnership, Inc., in support of providing targeted industry-specific marketing

$292,782 to Wilmington Business Development in support of its efforts to give recruitment and assistance for business expansion and/or relocation efforts

$100,000 to Wilmington Downtown, Inc. to support its initiatives and operations to grow sales tax revenues in downtown districts

$154,752 to the Wilmington Regional Film Commission to work towards the promotion and assistance of local film and TV productions

$12,500 to the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra to support its work to perform music and provide music education programs

