Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

More than 200 pounds of suspected cocaine found in vehicle, law enforcement says

The two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert, the sheriff's office said.
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Border Patrol, arrested two women suspected of cocaine trafficking.

Melissa Dufour of Florida and Racquelle Anteola of California were arrested Thursday morning on eastbound Interstate 10 in Mobile County.

The sheriff’s office said that the two women were giving conflicting stories on what their travel plans were, which resulted in narcotic dogs being deployed and giving a positive alert.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and discovered several hidden traps in the floorboard and side walls that contained more than 217 pounds of suspected cocaine, according to authorities.

Dufour and Anteola were taken to the Mobile County Metro Jail and charged with trafficking cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is about $2.1 million, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Oak Island Fire Department contains large house fire
Suspect in Walmart
Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart
Mary Vigue
Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue charged with DWI
Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Latest News

Blood drives set for Whiteville and Wrightsville Beach
Flight tracking sites showed the jet suffered a rapid spiraling descent, dropping at one point...
No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited Thursday, Peruvian official says
Carolina Beach PD asking residents to be cautious of scam requesting donations for the fire department