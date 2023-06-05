Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on June 4, after a man allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill another person.

According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested 73-year-old Johnnie Mack Evans at 1147 Old Lumberton Road in Whiteville on Sunday.

Per the arrest report, the victim told deputies that Evans had struck them with a 2x4.

Evans is also accused of throwing a hammer at the victim and threatening to kill them, eventually arming himself with a knife.

Deputies discovered that the victim had an injury to their upper arm and bruises around their body.

Evans was held under a $10,000 secured bond and has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

