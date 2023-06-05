Senior Connect
Local Government Commission to review financing for Thermo Fisher building purchase

Thermo Fisher Scientific's building in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The proposed financing for the $70 million Thermo Fisher building purchase in Wilmington is set to be reviewed by the Local Government Commission on Tuesday, June 6.

The purchase would include the 12-story Thermo Fisher office building at 929 N Front St., over 1,500 parking spaces and about 3.26 acres of unused land north of the building.

“The city is asking LGC members for the OK to issue $70 million in limited obligation bonds for the project. These are sometimes called revenue bonds because they involve a revenue-producing property from which the bonds are repaid, unlike general obligation bonds that are paid back with tax revenues. The city is considering leasing the portion of the building it would not occupy,” states an announcement from State Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Also on the agenda, New Hanover County is asking for LGC approval for $25 million in limited obligation bonds for vehicles, equipment and various improvements to buildings and parks. It would reimburse the county for the cash payment for a building to expand Cape Fear Community College health programs.

