Leland announces traffic delays due to crews striping roads

Town of Leland
(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has announced a thermoplastic striping will be installed on New Pointe Blvd, Pine Harvest Drive in Magnolia Greens, Cape Fear National Drive, Shelmore Way and Rice Gate Way starting on June 6.

Traffic will be diverted as construction crews work using a paint truck moving down the road and painting centerline double yellow lines, crosswalks, stop bars and the center turn lane and arrows in the New Pointe Blvd commercial section.

Residents will have minor delays and should not drive through wet paint.

The work is expected to be completed after two weeks.

