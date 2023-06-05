Intersection of Wooster and 5th streets closed following collision with utility pole

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced at 10:46 a.m. on Monday, June 5, that the intersection of Wooster and 5th streets is closed following a collision involving a utility pole.

“A vehicle struck a utility pole and wires are down. The intersection of 5th and Wooster is shut down. Please seek an alternate route,” the police department states in its announcement.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

