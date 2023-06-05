Former Sunset Beach police officer accused of sexual harassment, coercion

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A former Sunset Beach police officer and the Town of Sunset Beach are defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by a town resident. The former officer, Isaac Krammes, is accused of stalking resident Shannon Mullen and pressuring her to have sex with him.

According to the lawsuit, Krammes pulled Mullen over in early 2020 for driving without a license. The document states that after that interaction, Krammes began to harass Mullen.

The lawsuit, filed on Feb. 13, 2023, states that Mullen worked across the street from the Sunset Beach Police Department and would see Krammes looking at her from the parking lot. Mullen allegedly told the assistant police chief that she was “disturbed” by Krammes’s actions and was assured that Krammes would “lay off.”

The lawsuit goes on to state that Krammes would park his patrol car in Mullen’s front yard and, at least once, had Mullen come outside to talk to him. The document alleges that Krammes exposed himself to Mullen during that interaction.

The civil lawsuit states that Krammes would also send Mullen nude pictures of himself and run the license plates of her visitors. The document claims Mullen was uncomfortable and feared she would be arrested if she did not comply with Krammes’s instructions

“Taking advantage of this, Defendant Krammes told Ms. Mullen that even though she did not have a driver’s license, he would allow her to drive if she would ‘just play the game’,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit states Mullen’s initial complaint to the Sunset Beach Police Department about Krammes was ignored.

According to the lawsuit, Krammes once came to Mullen’s house later in 2020 while he was on duty and pressured her to have sex with him. The lawsuit details that Mullen felt she could not decline as she feared she would be arrested.

The lawsuit also states that the Sunset Beach Police Department and town officials were aware of Krammes’s alleged misconduct but did not intervene.

“The Sunset Beach Police Department has a culture of trading dismissals for criminal charges for sexual acts and at least one other officer regularly engaged in conduct like that of Defendant Krammes,” the lawsuit states.

Mullen is seeking damages against both Krammes and the town and has demanded a jury trial.

“This is a tragic case of a man grossly abusing his power as a law enforcement officer. He preyed upon a woman he was charged with protecting by requiring sexual favors in exchange for leniency,” said Mullen’s Attorney Cate Edwards. “Ms. Mullen hopes her case will ensure that no one else in Sunset Beach will ever be forced, as she was, to choose between performing nonconsensual intimate acts and being charged with a crime. It is just wrong.”

WECT reached out to Krammes, his attorney, and town officials. The only one to respond by the time of publication was the Sunset Beach town clerk, who acknowledged WECT’s request for employment records related to Krammes.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.