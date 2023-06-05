Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: settled in the tropics, nice here at home

Your First Alert Forecast from Sun. evening, June 4, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with the barely identifiable remnants of Tropical Storm Arlene drifting near Cuba and South Florida and prospects for new tropical cyclone activity near zero across the Atlantic Basin.

Enjoy a pleasant Monday across the Cape Fear Region with sunshine, light and variable breezes, and afternoon highs mainly lower 80s after a cool start. The surf has temperatures in the lower 70s with a low to moderate rip current risk.

See your seasonable seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

