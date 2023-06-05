Senior Connect
Cooper aims for safer gun storage

FILE - Governor Roy Cooper announced a new safety initiative on Monday aimed at urging gun...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper announced a new safety initiative on Monday aimed at urging gun owners to store their guns safely to avoid accidental injuries or deaths.

The governor’s office said the North Carolina Secure All Firearms Effectively (NC S.A.F.E.) initiative is in response to the rising numbers of death and injury to children as well as an increase in firearm thefts across the country.

“Children are gaining access to firearms in their homes, and gun theft — especially from cars — is on the rise throughout North Carolina,” said NC Department of Public Safety Deputy Secretary William Lassiter. “Today, more than 20% of youth car break-ins involve guns. That’s double what we’ve seen in recent years. We all have to work together to stop guns from getting into the wrong hands.”

Cooper’s office says the NC S.A.F.E. initiative is part of an ongoing effort at reducing violence and strengthening public safety in North Carolina.

“For those of us who own guns, it’s our responsibility to keep them safe and out of the wrong hands,” said Governor Cooper. “Safe storage is an essential part of responsible gun ownership, and this initiative will encourage North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms in their homes and vehicles.”

Cooper has proclaimed June 4th – 10th as NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action to raise awareness about the importance of safe gun storage. N.C. S.A.F.E. will be encouraging everyone to secure their firearms effectively and to insist others do in their communities to save lives.

The Governor’s budget proposal includes investments in school and community safety, including the Office of Violence Prevention

