Community invited to meet adoptable cats and dogs, support spay and neuter initiatives at ‘Pet-Ultimate Happy Hour’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Animal Centrix and The Hop Yard are scheduled to host the “Pet-Ultimate Happy Hour” on Sunday, June 11.

According to the announcement, the event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Hop Yard, located at 108 Grace St. in Wilmington.

“Buy a beer and a portion of proceeds will go to WAC’s Spay Neuter Initiative Program [SNIP],” states Wilmington Animal Centrix in its announcement.

Additionally, Feline Matchmakers and Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue will be present with dogs and cats available for adoption.

For more information about Wilmington Animal Centrix and SNIP, please visit the WAC website.

Pet-Ultimate Happy Hour (Wilmington Animal Centrix)

