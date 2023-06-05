Senior Connect
Carolina Beach PD asking residents to be cautious of scam requesting donations for the fire department

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Police Department released a statement asking residents to be cautious of a phone scam that is affecting the area.

“The Carolina Beach Police Department and the Carolina Beach Fire Department have been made aware of a phone scam that is circulating in the area involving requests for donations for CBFD,” the police department states in its release. “Do not make any donations to CBFD over the phone. And please remember that CBFD does not conduct any fundraising via phone, email, text, or mail.”

