Blood drives set for Whiteville and Wrightsville Beach

Residents in southeastern North Carolina have the opportunity to give blood at two upcoming drives.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in southeastern North Carolina have the opportunity to give blood at two upcoming drives.

Wrightsville Beach

The Wrightsville Beach Police and Fire departments are scheduled to host a blood drive on Wednesday, June 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the announcement from the town, the drive will be held at 3 Bob Sawyer Drive in the Conference Room.

Those interested in donating are asked to bring a photo ID and be well hydrated. Interested donors can sign up on the American Red Cross website by using the sponsor code “Wrightsville Beach” or by calling 1 (800) 733-2767.

Whiteville

Whiteville Rescue plans to host a blood drive on Thursday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whiteville Rescue Headquarters, located at 106 Flowers-Pridgen Drive.

“Every blood donation saves up to 3 lives!” states the announcement from Whiteville Rescue. “Help AirLink ensure life-saving blood is available to every patient needing an emergency transfusion.”

Interested donors can sign up on the American Red Cross website by using the sponsor code “AirLink” or by calling 1 (800) 733-2767. Appointments can also be made on the Red Cross’ Blood Donor app.

From June 1-30, those who donate blood with the American Red Cross will receive a $10 gift card to the merchant of their choice, which will be sent by email, and will automatically be entered for a chance to win a “backyard theater package.”

Per the Red Cross, the backyard theater package includes “a laser wireless projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set with four chairs and two tables and a movie night snack package!”

For more information, please visit the American Red Cross website.

