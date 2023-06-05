Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Big Something and Doom Flamingo to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Big Something and Doom Flamingo are set to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on August 12.
Big Something and Doom Flamingo are set to play at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on August 12.(Live Nation, Big Something)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Big Something and Doom Flamingo are set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Saturday, August 12.

Tickets will go on sale online and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office this Friday, June 9.

Big Something is a six-person rock band from North Carolina featuring Ben Vinograd, Casey Cranford, Matt Laird, Jesse Hensley, Josh Kagel and Nick MacDaniels.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Oak Island Fire Department contains large house fire
Suspect in Walmart
Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart
Mary Vigue
Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue charged with DWI
Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Latest News

Whiteville Music in the Alley
City of Whiteville to host several ‘Music in the Alley’ concerts
Welcome to Sunset Beach sign
Sunset Beach ‘Sunset Sound Waves’ concert series kicks off Wednesday
A flyer for Ryan Adams' 2023 Solo Acoustic Tour
Ryan Adams to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Erik Estrada, the former star of the hit show "CHiPs", joins the "1on1 with Jon Evans" podcast...
Erik Estrada: Former “CHiPs” star is now busy making Divine Renovations (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)