Big Something and Doom Flamingo to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Big Something and Doom Flamingo are set to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Saturday, August 12.

Tickets will go on sale online and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion Box Office this Friday, June 9.

Big Something is a six-person rock band from North Carolina featuring Ben Vinograd, Casey Cranford, Matt Laird, Jesse Hensley, Josh Kagel and Nick MacDaniels.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Big Something returns to Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on August 12th with Doom Flamingo! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am 🎉



🎟️ Ticket info: https://t.co/ZRLhnSWjxs

👀 Live Nation Presale code: DISCO

📷 Austin Friedline pic.twitter.com/tWk6MGujg5 — Greenfield Lake Amp (@greenfieldamp) June 5, 2023

