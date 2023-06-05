Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Two family members drowned while trying to save one another. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A 17-year-old and his uncle drowned in an Alabama pond Sunday afternoon while trying to save one another, according to Lawrence County officials.

Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the teen was chasing after a dog into the pond but struggled to get back to shore, so his uncle went in to help.

Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in the water himself.

The 17-year-old went back in the water to save his uncle, but he also went underwater and didn’t come back up, according to officials.

Covington said another 15-year-old nephew tried to go in after them but was stopped by family members.

The Lawrence County Coroner identified the 17-year-old as Gabriel Alonzo and his uncle as 36-year-old Julio Chich Alvarez.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Island house fire.
Oak Island Fire Department contains large house fire
Suspect in Walmart
Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart
Mary Vigue
Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue charged with DWI
Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game
Kendrek Mallory won $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Cash4Life May 15 drawing.
Man wakes up to learn he became millionaire overnight

Latest News

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The...
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate
The 15th annual Port City Music Festival will be held June 4-11 at various venues across...
Performances throughout the week set for 15th annual Port City Music Festival