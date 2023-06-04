Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: slightly cooler end to the first weekend of June

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, June 3, 2023
By Claire Fry
Updated: moments ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Your First Alert Forecast carries clouds breaking for a few peeks of sun this Sunday. Expect high temperatures slightly cooler due to a passing cold front in the upper 70s this afternoon. Chances for a passing shower or storm should afford generous amounts of dry time: 0 to 10% through Sunday evening. In the lower 70s surf, the risk of rip currents ought to keep a low to moderate profile, generally; a puff of enhanced northeast breezes may locally enhance this risk by Sunday.

On the tropical weather front: neither the Cape Fear Region nor the Carolinas collectively will face any storm threats through this first weekend of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Over warm eastern Gulf of Mexico waters, Arlene has officially transitioned into a remnant low.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Stay prepared for and alert through the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

