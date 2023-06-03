Senior Connect
NCEL 06-05-2023

NCEL 06-05-2023
NCEL 06-02-2023
NCEL 06-02-2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT
Here are your winning lottery numbers

Oak Island house fire.
Four dogs killed in Oak Island fire, town says that water pressure did not hinder crews
Suspect in Walmart
Leland police looking for suspect in attempted theft at Walmart
Mary Vigue
Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue charged with DWI
Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game
Johnnie Mack Evans
Man arrested in Whiteville after allegedly striking victim with 2x4 and throwing hammer

Chemours has issued a Request for Correction, saying EPA overstated health risk of GenX to...
Chemours, DuPont and Corteva reach $1.18 billion PFAS settlement; other lawsuits still pending
Kristina Colsch
Wilmington police searching for runaway juvenile
The final recipient of the first Carly Rae Baron scholarship was announced during the Mosley...
Final recipient of first ‘Remember Carly Rae’ scholarship announced at ceremony
Sunset Beach Police Department
Former Sunset Beach police officer accused of sexual harassment, coercion
