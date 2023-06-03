Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: mainly fry for June’s first weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, June 2, 2023
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast carries clouds breaking for periods of sun for the weekend. Expect high temperatures mainly in the deeper 80s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Chances for a passing shower or storm should afford generous amounts of dry time: 10% Saturday and near 0% Sunday. In the lower 70s surf, the risk of rip currents ought to keep a low to moderate profile, generally; a puff of enhanced northeast breezes may locally enhance this risk by Sunday.

On the tropical weather front: neither the Cape Fear Region nor the Carolinas collectively will face any storm threats through this first weekend of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Over warm eastern Gulf of Mexico waters, Tropical Storm Arlene will struggle to maintain its structure amid strong wind shear; its official National Hurricane Center forecast calls for dissipation by Sunday.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Stay prepared for and alert through the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

