Ashley High girls’ soccer team falls short of victory at state championship game

(KAUZ/KAUZ)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first-seeded and nationally top-ranked Ashley High School girls’ soccer team took a shot for the state title in Greensboro on Friday, June 2.

The Screaming Eagles faced off against Ardrey Kell for the state championship game and fell short of winning the title. Ashely was able to tie the game up 2-all after falling behind in the start, but Ardrey Kell snatched away victory by 3-2.

A crowd of local Ashley fans went out to catch the game at Buffalo Wild Wings to celebrate the team’s tremendous run and say that they’re proud of the season the team has had, win or lose.

“Just seeing the school the faculty the students come together and pull for these girls to be successful in the playoffs and have a chance for a state title has been pretty amazing for all of us!” Ben Stroehl, the faculty and sports coach for Ashley High, said.

