BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office reported a vehicle wreck with a rollover at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, June 2.

Per the BCSO, the crash took place near Midway Road (N.C. 906) and Rutland Road near Bolivia.

The road is open, but drivers in the area are reminded to use caution.

