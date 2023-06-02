Senior Connect
Three wanted by Bladen County Sheriff's Office on drug charges

Robbie Ault, Aaron McDowell and Harold Addison are wanted on drug charges in Bladen County as...
Robbie Ault, Aaron McDowell and Harold Addison are wanted on drug charges in Bladen County as of June 2, 2023(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people are wanted for drug charges on Friday, June 2.

The three are Robbie Ault, Aaron McDowell and Harold Addison.

The office asks the public to call it with any relevant information at (910) 862-6960. The sheriff’s office says all information given will be kept confidential.

