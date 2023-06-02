Three wanted by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people are wanted for drug charges on Friday, June 2.

The three are Robbie Ault, Aaron McDowell and Harold Addison.

The office asks the public to call it with any relevant information at (910) 862-6960. The sheriff’s office says all information given will be kept confidential.

