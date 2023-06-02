Senior Connect
Surf City to host ‘Kids Freshwater Fishing Day’ Saturday

The Surf City Community Center(Town of Surf City)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has announced that its “Kids Freshwater Fishing Day” will be held on Saturday, June 3.

According to the announcement, the event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the Surf City Community Center Public Fishing Area, located at 201 Community Center Drive.

“This event will kick off with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the new Surf City Community Center Public Fishing Area docks. Following this ceremony, enjoy a relaxing morning of fishing with your kids for this partnership event with NCWRC, where all fishing licenses will be waived for this day only!” the town states in its announcement.

