Surf City Elementary Principal moves to Burgaw Middle School

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, June 2, Pender County Schools announced that Brian Allen is moving from principal at Surf City Elementary to principal at Burgaw Middle School.

“A native of Wilmington, Mr. Allen loves living on the coast to accommodate his water-loving lifestyle. Mr. Allen earned his Bachelor’s degree and his Master’s degree from UNC-Wilmington. He is currently working on attaining his doctoral degree from UNCW,” PCS states in an announcement.

Per PCS, he has served as principal at Surf City Elementary since it opened in 2018, and he was assistant principal at Topsail Annandale Elementary School before that.

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity to work with the community of Burgaw Middle School, go Red Devils!” Allen said in a press release.

He will take over the new role effective June 5.

