Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

South Brunswick’s Jenkins repeats as Gatorade N.C. Baseball Player of the Year

South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been named the Gatorade N.C. High School Baseball Player...
South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been named the Gatorade N.C. High School Baseball Player of the Year for the second year in a row.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WECT) - South Brunswick’s Walker Jenkins has been named the Gatorade N.C. High School Baseball Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior outfielder compiled a .417 batting average with 33 runs scored this past season, leading the Cougars to the Round of 16 in the Class 3A state playoffs.

“I have been playing or coaching baseball for 33 years in Wilmington and Walker is definitely one of the top two or three players I’ve seen over that time,” said Ben Stroehl, head baseball coach of Ashley High School. “He is a tremendous competitor and looks like a man among boys.”

Jenkins is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023 by Perfect Game and is a member of the USA Baseball Under-18 National Team.

“Jenkins has volunteered locally as part of community beautification projects and as a youth baseball coach,” according to a news release. “He has also donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church youth group.”

He has a weighted 4.57 GPA in the classroom, and has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at the University of North Carolina this fall.

Jenkins is projected to be a first-round selection in July’s Major League Baseball draft by several media outlets.

He now is a finalist for the Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC study discovers chemical in common sweetener damages DNA, can cause cancer
Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police locate missing woman
Brandon Mincey
Man charged with accessory after the fact to murder in connection to body found in Nakina
A North Carolina Public Schools bus
Hallsboro Artesia Elementary School closing early due to stomach illness
Sun Country Airlines arrives at ILM in Wilmington after a flight from MSP near Minneapolis-St...
Sun Country Airlines celebrates first flight between ILM and Minneapolis-St Paul

Latest News

UNCW Seahawks Logo
UNCW baseball to play Duke at NCAA regional after win against Northeastern
Former Sea Devil joins women’s basketball coaching staff
Seahawks to face Blue Devils in opener of NCAA’s Conway Regional
Ayonna Cotten, a former New Hanover High School and Cape Fear Community College basketball...
Former Sea Devil joins women’s basketball coaching staff