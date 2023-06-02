Seahawks to face Blue Devils in opener of NCAA’s Conway Regional

CONWAY, SC (WECT) - The UNCW Seahawks, fresh off winning the CAA baseball tournament championship, will meet the Duke Blue Devils at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the opening game of the NCAA baseball tournament regional at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Sophomore Jacob Shafer (7-4, 4.46 ERA) will take the mound for the Seahawks (34-21) and Alex Glow (5-2, 4.85) will start for Duke (35-21). Shafer started the CAA tournament opener and tossed five innings when UNCW defeated Delaware 3-0.

The second game of the day will feature regional hosts Coastal Carolina, ranked tenth in the country at 39-19, taking on Rider (35-19)at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. The two winning teams will advance to a winners’ bracket game Saturday at 8:00 p.m., while the two losers will meet Saturday at Noon in an elimination contest.

The winner of the Conway Regional will advance to the super regional round, against the team that advances from the regional being held at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

You can click here to see an interactive bracket showing all 64 teams in the NCAA baseball championship tournament.

