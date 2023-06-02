Pet of the Week: Echo from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Echo, an approximately 2-year-old domestic shorthair cat, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter.

According to his handlers, Echo is very sweet and easy going. He enjoys seafood-flavored dental treats and is polydactyl, meaning that he has an extra toe on each of his paws.

“Overall this boy has been so laid back and easy going that the staff is surprised that he has not been adopted yet,” states the online adoption page for Echo. “Food motivated, [he] likes all types of treats (seafood and chicken) [and] enjoys the toys that have cat nip in them.”

Echo is microchipped, dewormed, neutered, and up-to-date on his feline distemper vaccine and rabies vaccine.

Those interested in adopting him are encouraged to visit the NHCSO shelter at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those wishing to adopt can also call the shelter at (910) 798-7500. Additional information can be found here.

