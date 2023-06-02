Ousted CFCC board member files lawsuit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former member of the Cape Fear Board of Trustees has filed suit after being removed from his seat earlier this year.

Ray Funderburk is suing the board and several members in their official capacities, including chair Bill Cherry and Vice-Chair Jason McLeod, along with county commission chair Bill Rivenbark.

Funderburk claims the board violated his rights of due process and free speech in removing him during a board meeting on March 8.

He also claims board members made allegations they knew to be false when claiming he used his position of power to pressure a teacher to change a student’s grade so the student could play baseball.

Funderburk is asking for at least $25,000 in damages and a jury trial.

You can read the lawsuit in its entirety below:

