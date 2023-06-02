New Hanover Co. Health and Human Services hosting mobile outreach visits to connect residents with financial assistance programs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County has announced that its Health and Human Services department plans to host community outreach visits to help residents and families connect with financial assistance programs, such as Medicaid and SNAP.

According to the announcement, beginning Tuesday, June 13, mobile outreach visits will be held during the second full week of each month.

“Getting out and meeting our residents where they are is so important as people sometimes can’t make it to Health and Human Services or lack digital connectivity to apply for benefits themselves,” said Social Services Director Tonya Jackson. “This outreach makes applying and understanding the process to receive benefits much easier, which will help our citizens get the assistance they need.”

Three outreach events are scheduled for June, with each running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be held at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 13: Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1002 Castle Street in Wilmington

Wednesday, June 14: Nir Family YMCA at 2710 Market Street in Wilmington

Thursday, June 15: YWCA at 2815 College Rd in Wilmington

“Staff will be on site at three community partner locations to help residents understand what economic programs they are eligible for and assist them with the application process. Assistance is available for first-time applicants only and is not intended for individuals currently receiving benefits or who may need recertification,” the county states in its announcement.

More information about economic services and eligibility can be found on the New Hanover County Health and Human Services website. Additional information about future outreach events can be found on the NHCHHS Facebook page.

