First Alert Forecast: decent weekend ahead, quick tropical system

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first weekend of June is here, and your First Alert Forecast carries clouds breaking for periods of sun. Expect high temperatures mainly in the lower 80s Friday, deeper 80s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday. Chances for a passing shower or storm should afford generous amounts of dry time: 30 to 40% Friday, 10 to 20% Saturday, and near 0% Sunday. In the lower 70s surf, the risk of rip currents ought to keep a low to moderate profile, generally; a puff of enhanced northeast breezes may locally enhance this risk by Sunday.

On the tropical weather front: neither the Cape Fear Region nor the Carolinas collectively will face any storm threats through this first weekend of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Over warm eastern Gulf of Mexico waters, the second Atlantic tropical depression of 2023 could just barely ping the intensity of a tropical storm named Arlene a time or two Friday. Ultimately, this system should remain fledgling as it struggles to maintain its structure amid strong wind shear; its official National Hurricane Center forecast calls for dissipation by Sunday.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Stay prepared for and alert through the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season with wect.com/hurricane.

