ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown fire and police crews helped animal control after a kitten got stuck in a storm drain on Friday, June 2.

Per the Elizabethtown Fire Department, it heard that the kitten was stuck for over 24 hours.

“We are happy to report the kitten was doing fine!” a post from the EFD states.

Elizabethtown Fire Department crews helped a kitten stuck in a storm drain on June 2, 2023 (Elizabethtown Fire Department)

