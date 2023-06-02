Senior Connect
Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue charged with DWI

Mary Vigue
Mary Vigue(City of Wilmington North Carolina)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Deputy City Manager Mary Vigue was arrested on Thursday afternoon during a license check near East Lake Shore Drive.

According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Vigue was arrested at 4:34 p.m. and charged with driving while impaired. She was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Vigue began as deputy city manager on May 23 after serving as Budget & Management Services Director for Raleigh since 2017. She also previously served as Assistant City Manager for Greensboro and as the executive director of an education foundation.

The City of Wilmington provided the following comment:

“The City of Wilmington has administrative policies and procedures for situations such as these, and the city is following those at this time. The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. As this pertains to a personnel matter, no additional information is currently available.”

