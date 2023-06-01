Wilmington police searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in locating Karen Jill Decatur, 35, who is possibly in Wilmington or Rockingham.

Decatur is five feet and five inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She was wearing a sweatshirt with Iron Furnace on it, blue jeans and flip-flops. She may also have on her person a purse with a floral design.

She was last seen at the 3700 block of Shipyard Boulevard. She is possibly traveling in a blue Chevy with a cracked windshield.

Anyone who sees her or has information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3600.

