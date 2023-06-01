Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington police searching for missing woman

Karen Jill Decatur
Karen Jill Decatur(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in locating Karen Jill Decatur, 35, who is possibly in Wilmington or Rockingham.

Decatur is five feet and five inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She was wearing a sweatshirt with Iron Furnace on it, blue jeans and flip-flops. She may also have on her person a purse with a floral design.

She was last seen at the 3700 block of Shipyard Boulevard. She is possibly traveling in a blue Chevy with a cracked windshield.

Anyone who sees her or has information is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3600.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after car hits railing and flips on U.S. 17 near I-140 in Brunswick Co.
Anthony Wayne Overman Jr.
Victim identified in fatal hit-and-run in Southport; man charged in crime posts bail
The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation
Ryan Shiller was arrested by law enforcement on May 10
Man charged with indecent liberties with a child after referral from Pender Co.

Latest News

Rickey T. Webb Jr.
Wilmington man held on $1 million bond for alleged sex crimes involving a minor
Kelly Flynn (left) Crystal Hall (right)
Pender County Schools appoints new principals for Surf City elementary and middle schools
H2GO commissioners drink water at the new reverse osmosis treatment plant
H2GO’s reverse osmosis treatment plant begins pumping water to Brunswick County customers
The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School