Wilmington man held on $1 million bond for alleged sex crimes involving a minor

Rickey T. Webb Jr.
Rickey T. Webb Jr.(Carolina Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Carolina Beach Police Department have identified 40-year-old Rickey T. Webb Jr. as the offender of alleged sex crimes following a two-month-long investigation.

Police stated they received a cyber tip that Webb committed sex crimes against a minor.

Webb was arrested on Wednesday, May 31, and has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was taken to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and placed under a $1 million secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

