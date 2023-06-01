Wilmington man held on $1 million bond for alleged sex crimes involving a minor

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Carolina Beach Police Department have identified 40-year-old Rickey T. Webb Jr. as the offender of alleged sex crimes following a two-month-long investigation.

Police stated they received a cyber tip that Webb committed sex crimes against a minor.

Webb was arrested on Wednesday, May 31, and has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was taken to New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and placed under a $1 million secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.