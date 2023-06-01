Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The damaged media center at Burgaw Middle School after a truck crashed into it.
Man charged after truck crashes into media center at Burgaw Middle School
Crews in Southport work to wrangle large alligator on N.C. 211
Southport police relocate large alligator from Southport-Supply Road SE
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
Karen Jill Decatur
Wilmington police searching for missing woman
Elizabethtown residents Thomasina Corlee Wright and James Brandon Gordon
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests following chase, drug investigation

Latest News

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue
According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say
The Cotton Exchange in Wilmington is currently home to APPROVE's offices.
Wilmington fintech company set to add up to 50 new jobs
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
Amazon to pay $31 million in privacy violation penalties for Alexa voice assistant and Ring camera